Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMHFree Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Stock Performance

IMH stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. Impac Mortgage has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.88. The stock has a market cap of $731,380.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

