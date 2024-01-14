Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Cut to C$89.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$110.00 to C$89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

IMO has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$95.00 to C$93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$86.00.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Price Performance

Shares of TSE:IMO opened at C$77.96 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$60.19 and a 12 month high of C$85.11. The stock has a market cap of C$41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$76.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported C$2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.46 by C$0.30. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of C$13.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$18.25 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 9.7157107 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 1st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

About Imperial Oil

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.