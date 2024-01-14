Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.72.

Infinera Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infinera

NASDAQ INFN opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.18. Infinera has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -121.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INFN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after buying an additional 28,537 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Infinera by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 34,680 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Infinera by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,836,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,263,000 after purchasing an additional 208,779 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Infinera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Infinera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

