ING Groep NV Acquires 5,822 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 48.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,822 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZS. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total transaction of $10,829,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,511,041 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,523,972.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total transaction of $10,829,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,511,041 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,523,972.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $1,477,444.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,187 shares in the company, valued at $31,028,990.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,692 shares of company stock worth $30,307,321. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $230.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.04. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $84.93 and a one year high of $233.81.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

ZS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.50.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

