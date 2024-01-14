ING Groep NV Acquires New Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ameren by 100,874.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,604,406,000 after purchasing an additional 74,200,015 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,810,808,000 after acquiring an additional 681,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,289,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,512,000 after acquiring an additional 660,654 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $71.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.44. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $69.71 and a 12-month high of $91.18. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI downgraded Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.89.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $116,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,993.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

