ING Groep NV Boosts Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MET. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the third quarter worth $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 47.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MET. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.62.

MET stock opened at $68.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.63 and its 200 day moving average is $62.71. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $73.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.47%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

