ING Groep NV Buys New Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 466,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Sirius XM by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Sirius XM by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Sirius XM by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Sirius XM by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Sirius XM by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 67,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the period. 10.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM Price Performance

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $5.21 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.77.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 14.20%. Sirius XM’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIRI. Seaport Res Ptn cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.07.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

