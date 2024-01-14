ING Groep NV Buys New Shares in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 36,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 92.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on IRM. StockNews.com began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Robin Matlock sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total transaction of $65,192.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,180.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, Director Robin Matlock sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total transaction of $65,192.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,180.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $653,955.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $18,401,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,206 shares of company stock valued at $3,663,489 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of IRM stock opened at $67.23 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $48.94 and a 12-month high of $70.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.93.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 273.69%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Featured Articles

