ING Groep NV Has $1.87 Million Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 3,153.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in AON were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 106,777.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,643 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $341,922,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,770,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of AON by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,547,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,363,000 after acquiring an additional 751,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AON by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,355,000 after acquiring an additional 620,067 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $361.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $351.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.31.

AON Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE AON opened at $300.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $280.89 and a 12 month high of $347.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $314.16 and a 200-day moving average of $323.51.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is presently 18.71%.

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.