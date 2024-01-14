ING Groep NV Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 155.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $466.56 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $377.89 and a twelve month high of $478.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $457.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $438.82. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.02. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

In related news, insider John Costigan sold 1,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.97, for a total value of $524,027.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 445 shares in the company, valued at $200,681.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Costigan sold 1,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.97, for a total value of $524,027.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 445 shares in the company, valued at $200,681.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.78, for a total transaction of $1,301,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,607,748.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,338 shares of company stock worth $9,175,193. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $434.25.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

