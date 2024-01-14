ING Groep NV Has $2.96 Million Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

ING Groep NV cut its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,054 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 22,598.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 59,271,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,925,016,000 after purchasing an additional 59,010,391 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $265,043,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 110,226.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $256,680,000 after buying an additional 1,499,078 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth $103,365,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 13.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,845,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $811,339,000 after buying an additional 581,148 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $981,397.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,685,767.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total transaction of $2,205,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 239,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,451,408.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $981,397.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,685,767.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,402 shares of company stock valued at $11,764,950. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $151.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.38 and a 200-day moving average of $143.38. The stock has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.12. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $189.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.