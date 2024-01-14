ING Groep NV Invests $1.55 Million in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

ING Groep NV bought a new position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Popular by 51.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Popular by 68.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Popular by 51.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Popular by 65.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Popular during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $81.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.27. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.34 and a 12-month high of $82.99.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.09. Popular had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $693.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. Popular’s payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

In other news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total value of $555,747.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,763 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,435.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.14.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

