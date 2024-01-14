ING Groep NV Lowers Stock Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

ING Groep NV cut its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,433 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 902.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Kellanova during the second quarter valued at $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Kellanova during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 81.8% during the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Kellanova during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $3,870,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,787,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,915,090.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 700,200 shares of company stock worth $36,811,848. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K opened at $55.42 on Friday. Kellanova has a 1-year low of $47.63 and a 1-year high of $72.30. The stock has a market cap of $46.00 million, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.12%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Kellanova from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Kellanova from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kellanova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

