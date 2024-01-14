ING Groep NV Purchases 25,515 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

ING Groep NV boosted its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,515 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com Price Performance

Shares of JD opened at $24.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $65.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.83. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $247.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on JD.com from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group upgraded JD.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on JD.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of JD.com in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded JD.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JD.com

JD.com Profile

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.