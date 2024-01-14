ING Groep NV Sells 13,298 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

ING Groep NV decreased its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,298 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of STERIS by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,586,000 after purchasing an additional 143,253 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of STERIS by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,801,847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,980,240,000 after purchasing an additional 127,262 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,492,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,240,040,000 after purchasing an additional 33,281 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of STERIS by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,229,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,022,467,000 after purchasing an additional 17,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of STERIS by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,756,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $693,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.60.

STERIS Stock Performance

STE opened at $223.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.93. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 0.80. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $173.21 and a 1 year high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.61%.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

