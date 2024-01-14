ING Groep NV Sells 25,684 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

ING Groep NV reduced its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,684 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PPL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PPL by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PPL opened at $27.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $30.83.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 7.82%. On average, analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PPL shares. StockNews.com upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.38.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

