ING Groep NV Sells 67,889 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

ING Groep NV trimmed its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,889 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,619,420,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KR stock opened at $46.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.77. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $50.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.30.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

