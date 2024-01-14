ING Groep NV Takes $1.97 Million Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the third quarter valued at $382,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 19,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 192.3% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 17,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 11,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 4,339.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ATO stock opened at $115.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.49. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $587.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $199,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $199,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,387,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,194,892.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Stories

