ING Groep NV Trims Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

ING Groep NV lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 328,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 62,554 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $55,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 247.8% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.94.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $147.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $140.72 and a 1-year high of $187.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

