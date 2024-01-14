Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Ingles Markets Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $85.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.64. Ingles Markets has a one year low of $73.38 and a one year high of $98.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 3.58%.

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingles Markets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 53.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 717.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.