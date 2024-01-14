Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Receives C$15.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INE

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Performance

TSE INE opened at C$9.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -55.59, a P/E/G ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 440.26. Innergex Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of C$8.51 and a twelve month high of C$16.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.85.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$277.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$261.30 million. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.2913112 earnings per share for the current year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -423.53%.

Insider Activity at Innergex Renewable Energy

In other Innergex Renewable Energy news, Director Richard Gagnon purchased 3,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,947.06. Company insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

(Get Free Report

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.