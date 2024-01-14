Insider Buying: EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Major Shareholder Acquires 105,000 Shares of Stock

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.32 per share, with a total value of $2,238,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,143,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,973,770.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cormorant Asset Management, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Thursday, January 11th, Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 750,000 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.75 per share, with a total value of $14,812,500.00.

On Friday, December 8th, Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 588,235 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,995.00.

On Monday, December 4th, Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 1,919,057 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $41,873,823.74.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of EYPT stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.16 and a 200 day moving average of $11.75. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $24.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EYPT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.34% and a negative net margin of 235.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EYPT shares. Mizuho upped their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary erodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery, including EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.