Insider Buying: Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT) Insider Purchases 5,560 Shares of Stock

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) insider James (Spike) Willcocks bought 5,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.26) per share, with a total value of £9,841.20 ($12,544.55).
Oxford Nanopore Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of ONT opened at GBX 163.40 ($2.08) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc has a 52-week low of GBX 159.40 ($2.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 294.50 ($3.75). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 194 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 214.99. The company has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,089.33 and a beta of 0.65.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ONT has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 350 ($4.46) to GBX 300 ($3.82) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Oxford Nanopore Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 392.80 ($5.01).
Oxford Nanopore Technologies Company Profile
Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.
