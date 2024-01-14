Insider Buying: Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD) Director Acquires 912 Shares of Stock

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.94 per share, with a total value of $30,041.28. Following the purchase, the director now owns 82,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,922.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Upbound Group Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:UPBD opened at $32.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.45 and a beta of 2.00. Upbound Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $979.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.46 million. Upbound Group had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 33.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upbound Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Upbound Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1,057.22%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised Upbound Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Upbound Group from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Upbound Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,057,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Upbound Group during the third quarter valued at $376,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Upbound Group during the third quarter valued at $278,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Upbound Group during the third quarter valued at $498,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Upbound Group during the third quarter valued at $1,097,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

About Upbound Group

Upbound Group, Inc, an omni-channel platform company, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

Featured Stories

