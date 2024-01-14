Insider Buying: XP Factory Plc (LON:XPF) Insider Buys 939 Shares of Stock

XP Factory Plc (LON:XPF – Get Free Report) insider Graham Bird acquired 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of £150.24 ($191.51).

XP Factory Stock Performance

Shares of LON:XPF opened at GBX 15.75 ($0.20) on Friday. XP Factory Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 13.12 ($0.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 23.80 ($0.30). The firm has a market capitalization of £27.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1,725.00 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.62, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 15.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 16.54.

XP Factory Company Profile

XP Factory Plc provides live escape-the-room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape-the-room type games under the Escape Hunt brand; and a network of owner-operated and franchised socializing cocktail bar venues under the Boom Battle Bar brand.

