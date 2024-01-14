Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CEO Sells 29,252 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Chesky sold 29,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $4,103,470.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,021,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,199,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brian Chesky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 8th, Brian Chesky sold 36,667 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $5,135,213.35.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Brian Chesky sold 82,636 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $11,099,667.52.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Brian Chesky sold 197,082 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.72, for a total value of $27,339,215.04.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Brian Chesky sold 76,272 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total value of $11,253,170.88.

On Tuesday, December 12th, Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $32,571,288.45.

On Thursday, December 7th, Brian Chesky sold 35,720 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $5,009,730.00.

On Tuesday, December 5th, Brian Chesky sold 84,144 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $11,305,587.84.

On Monday, November 6th, Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total value of $3,557,700.00.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $137.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.42 and a twelve month high of $154.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Verde Capital Management acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $1,135,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 518.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 238,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,429,000 after acquiring an additional 141,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.34.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

