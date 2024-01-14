Insider Selling: Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Chairman Sells 31,614 Shares of Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) Chairman John F. Crowley sold 31,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $431,531.10. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 869,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,867,214.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $13.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average of $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.57.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $103.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.30 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 147.61% and a negative net margin of 46.61%. Amicus Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $39,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 97.5% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the period.

Several analysts have issued reports on FOLD shares. Morgan Stanley raised Amicus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

