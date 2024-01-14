Insider Selling: Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) CFO Sells 2,716 Shares of Stock

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) CFO James M. Frates sold 2,716 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $44,352.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,531.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of AMLX stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average is $18.13. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $41.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -789.50, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of -0.78.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $102.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.95 million. Analysts anticipate that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amylyx Pharmaceuticals
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Amylyx Pharmaceuticals
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- What are dividend payment dates?
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.