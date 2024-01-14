Insider Selling: Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) CFO Sells 2,716 Shares of Stock

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) CFO James M. Frates sold 2,716 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $44,352.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,531.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of AMLX stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average is $18.13. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $41.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -789.50, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of -0.78.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $102.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.95 million. Analysts anticipate that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 166.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

