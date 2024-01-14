Insider Selling: Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) CFO Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $323,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,421,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,414,596.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
BOX Trading Down 1.1 %
BOX stock opened at $25.31 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.29 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.56, a P/E/G ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.85.
BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. BOX had a net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. BOX’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
