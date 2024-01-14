Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Sells 7,970 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total value of $656,329.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,569,530 shares in the company, valued at $129,250,795.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Carl Ledbetter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Carl Ledbetter sold 10,047 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total value of $765,782.34.

On Wednesday, December 27th, Carl Ledbetter sold 9,620 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $831,937.60.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Carl Ledbetter sold 4,296 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total transaction of $372,720.96.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,961 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.97, for a total transaction of $628,680.17.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Carl Ledbetter sold 10,027 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total value of $781,905.46.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Carl Ledbetter sold 30,251 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $2,249,766.87.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Carl Ledbetter sold 10,050 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $659,581.50.

On Friday, November 3rd, Carl Ledbetter sold 11,206 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $686,367.50.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Carl Ledbetter sold 8,039 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $450,103.61.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Carl Ledbetter sold 19,057 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $1,106,068.28.

Cloudflare Trading Down 1.8 %

NET opened at $79.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.97. The firm has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of -130.11 and a beta of 1.10. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $86.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.45 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.81.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 3.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 5.0% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 0.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cloudflare



CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

Further Reading

