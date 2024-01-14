Insider Selling: Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Sells $387,900.52 in Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 60,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total transaction of $387,900.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,326,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,059,890.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $18,300,000.00.
- On Friday, December 15th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 1,700,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $11,611,000.00.
- On Tuesday, November 21st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $6,970,000.00.
Cricut Stock Performance
Cricut stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.02. Cricut, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $17.89.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Cricut by 203.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Cricut by 113.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Cricut during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cricut by 154.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CRCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cricut from $5.00 to $4.60 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.
About Cricut
Cricut, Inc engages in the design and marketing of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.
