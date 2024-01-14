Insider Selling: Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Sells $387,900.52 in Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 60,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total transaction of $387,900.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,326,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,059,890.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Thursday, January 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $18,300,000.00.

On Friday, December 15th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 1,700,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $11,611,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 21st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $6,970,000.00.

Cricut stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.02. Cricut, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $17.89.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $174.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.00 million. Cricut had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Cricut by 203.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Cricut by 113.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Cricut during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cricut by 154.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

CRCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cricut from $5.00 to $4.60 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Cricut, Inc engages in the design and marketing of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

