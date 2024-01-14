Insider Selling: Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) CEO Sells 46,733 Shares of Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Fortinet stock opened at $62.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.00. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTNT

Institutional Trading of Fortinet

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.