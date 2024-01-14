Insider Selling: Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Insider Sells 66,701 Shares of Stock

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust L sold 66,701 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $8,418,333.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

NYSE:H opened at $127.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.43. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $96.77 and a 1-year high of $133.62.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.62 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 13.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on H shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hyatt Hotels

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 597.5% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)

