Insider Selling: Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Insider Sells 66,701 Shares of Stock

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust L sold 66,701 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $8,418,333.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance
NYSE:H opened at $127.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.43. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $96.77 and a 1-year high of $133.62.
Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently issued reports on H shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.33.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Hyatt Hotels
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 597.5% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.
Hyatt Hotels Company Profile
Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hyatt Hotels
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- What are dividend payment dates?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.