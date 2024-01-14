Insider Selling: Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Director Sells 5,128 Shares of Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total value of $357,780.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,558,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,731,033.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE PCOR opened at $69.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of -42.19 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $76.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.75 and a 200-day moving average of $64.53.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $247.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.38 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.88% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 2,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

PCOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

