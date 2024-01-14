Insider Selling: Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Major Shareholder Sells 15,487 Shares of Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Riley Exploration Group, Llc sold 15,487 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $375,869.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,232,980 shares in the company, valued at $54,194,424.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Riley Exploration Group, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 11th, Riley Exploration Group, Llc sold 18,315 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $426,006.90.

Riley Exploration Permian Price Performance

Shares of NYSE REPX opened at $23.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.27 million, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.20. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $47.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Riley Exploration Permian ( NYSE:REPX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $108.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.67 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 28.41%. Analysts forecast that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riley Exploration Permian

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REPX. Yorktown Energy Partners VIII L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 2nd quarter worth $38,408,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 248.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,332,000 after buying an additional 379,047 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after buying an additional 125,164 shares during the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 1,398.2% during the 2nd quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after buying an additional 105,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 60,981 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

