Insider Selling: RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) VP Sells $254,660.00 in Stock

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $254,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,069. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

RPM International Stock Performance

NYSE:RPM opened at $107.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.99. RPM International Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.52 and a 1-year high of $113.37.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.01). RPM International had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

RPM International Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPM International

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in RPM International by 1,735.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of RPM International by 274.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the first quarter worth $56,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of RPM International by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the second quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of RPM International from $110.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of RPM International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of RPM International from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of RPM International in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RPM International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

