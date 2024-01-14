Insider Selling: Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells 86,974 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider John Bicket sold 86,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $2,837,961.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 949,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,972,330.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Tuesday, December 26th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $3,161,227.95.

On Tuesday, November 28th, John Bicket sold 72,167 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $1,924,693.89.

On Tuesday, November 21st, John Bicket sold 78,332 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $2,064,048.20.

On Wednesday, November 8th, John Bicket sold 2,973 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $73,789.86.

On Tuesday, October 31st, John Bicket sold 45,797 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $1,059,742.58.

On Tuesday, October 24th, John Bicket sold 42,110 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $997,164.80.

On Tuesday, October 17th, John Bicket sold 56,093 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $1,393,911.05.

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $33.17 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of -78.98 and a beta of 1.57.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 18.88% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $237.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.36 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Samsara from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Samsara from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Samsara from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.56.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Samsara during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Samsara by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Samsara during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

