Insider Selling: Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Insider Sells 68,842 Shares of Stock

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) insider Michael David Dunn sold 68,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $2,993,250.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,949,020.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael David Dunn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Michael David Dunn sold 76,078 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $3,545,995.58.

On Thursday, December 14th, Michael David Dunn sold 94,917 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $4,802,800.20.

Symbotic Stock Performance

SYM stock opened at $42.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.09 and a beta of 2.04. Symbotic Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $64.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Symbotic

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 105.30% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $391.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Symbotic in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Symbotic in the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Symbotic during the third quarter worth about $45,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Symbotic during the third quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Symbotic by 4.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Symbotic from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Symbotic from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.92.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

