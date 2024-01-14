Insider Selling: Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) CMO Sells $837,853.50 in Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.61, for a total transaction of $837,853.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,057 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,568.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Eleni Nitsa Zuppas also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 12th, Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 3,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.75, for a total transaction of $614,250.00.
Veeva Systems Price Performance
NYSE:VEEV opened at $208.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.30 and a 1-year high of $225.49.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeva Systems
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 90,363.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 98,398,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,456,312,000 after acquiring an additional 98,289,612 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $259,703,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,726 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $151,056,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 239.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 956,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,570,000 after buying an additional 674,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.05.
About Veeva Systems
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.
