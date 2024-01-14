Insider Selling: Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) CMO Sells $837,853.50 in Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.61, for a total transaction of $837,853.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,057 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,568.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Eleni Nitsa Zuppas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

On Friday, January 12th, Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 3,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.75, for a total transaction of $614,250.00.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

NYSE:VEEV opened at $208.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.30 and a 1-year high of $225.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 90,363.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 98,398,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,456,312,000 after acquiring an additional 98,289,612 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $259,703,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,726 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $151,056,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 239.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 956,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,570,000 after buying an additional 674,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VEEV

About Veeva Systems

(Get Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.