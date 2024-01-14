Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 296 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,508 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 52.6% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 183.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 339.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush cut shares of Meritage Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.33.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $171.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.37. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $96.27 and a 52-week high of $178.82. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.99%.

Insider Activity at Meritage Homes

In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 7,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $1,018,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,240.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Meritage Homes

(Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.