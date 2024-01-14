Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,923 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.79% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $45,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INSP. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 11.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 668.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INSP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.42.

Shares of INSP stock opened at $185.86 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.27 and a fifty-two week high of $330.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.42.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.24. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

