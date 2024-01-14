Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IAS. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $21.50 to $16.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Integral Ad Science Stock Performance

Shares of Integral Ad Science stock opened at $14.75 on Thursday. Integral Ad Science has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $20.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.06 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $120.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.38 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Integral Ad Science news, CFO Tania Secor sold 20,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $285,660.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,642,589.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Tania Secor sold 20,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $285,660.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,642,589.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 8,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $116,390.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,079.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,717,096 shares of company stock worth $178,038,416. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 31,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

