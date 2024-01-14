Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 16th. Analysts expect Interactive Brokers Group to post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.04. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Interactive Brokers Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $88.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.43. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12 month low of $70.83 and a 12 month high of $95.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 7.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBKR. Barclays lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,147 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $1,135,111.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,019 shares in the company, valued at $14,075,060.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $1,135,968.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 630,023 shares in the company, valued at $54,263,880.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $1,135,111.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 163,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,075,060.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 160,389 shares of company stock worth $13,405,349. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 496.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 64.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

