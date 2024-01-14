Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Sells $1,115,307.65 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,827 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total value of $1,115,307.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 564,805 shares in the company, valued at $49,109,794.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 8th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,188 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $1,146,828.48.

On Friday, January 5th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,827 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $1,126,723.68.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,189 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $1,135,968.57.

On Monday, October 16th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,188 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $1,138,651.92.

On Friday, October 13th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,188 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total value of $1,123,881.36.

Shares of IBKR opened at $88.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.74. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.83 and a 52 week high of $95.59.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.29%.

IBKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,566,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,105,000 after purchasing an additional 308,236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,972,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,754,000 after acquiring an additional 69,018 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,569,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,778,000 after acquiring an additional 68,013 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,834,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,529,000 after acquiring an additional 230,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,117,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,882,000 after acquiring an additional 189,555 shares in the last quarter. 21.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

