Interfor (TSE:IFP) Downgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Interfor (TSE:IFP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$27.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$24.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IFP. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Interfor from C$32.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$41.00 to C$32.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

Interfor Price Performance

TSE IFP opened at C$23.14 on Thursday. Interfor has a 12-month low of C$16.78 and a 12-month high of C$28.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 2.59.

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.77). Interfor had a negative return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of C$828.10 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Interfor will post 2.8616667 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Interfor

In related news, Director Ian Fillinger bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$19.18 per share, with a total value of C$76,736.00. Insiders purchased 5,915 shares of company stock valued at $117,243 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Interfor

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

