International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.5% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 24,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of IFF opened at $80.25 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.11 and a 52-week high of $118.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 445.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.45.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,800.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Argus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.18.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

