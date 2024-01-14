International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $64.00 to $69.00. The stock had previously closed at $79.78, but opened at $83.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances shares last traded at $81.15, with a volume of 987,003 shares traded.

IFF has been the subject of several other research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.18.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on International Flavors & Fragrances

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.2% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,771,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $459,340,000 after buying an additional 70,034 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 67.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after buying an additional 44,450 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 14,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 445.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 1,800.00%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.