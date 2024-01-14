International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on IGT. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on International Game Technology from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on International Game Technology from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on International Game Technology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.29.

IGT opened at $25.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.70. International Game Technology has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $33.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 53.65 and a beta of 1.95.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Game Technology will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 8.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 113.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 84.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 166.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 9.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

