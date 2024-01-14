International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

THM stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.07 million, a P/E ratio of -66.40 and a beta of 1.17. International Tower Hill Mines has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 314.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46,910 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,859 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 32,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,713 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 27,713 shares during the last quarter. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

