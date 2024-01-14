Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD – Free Report) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,136 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.27% of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PBD. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 298.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,843 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PBD opened at $14.60 on Friday. Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $21.83. The company has a market cap of $150.09 million, a P/E ratio of -31.78 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.19.

About Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF

The Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (PBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of companies that focus on cleaner energy, weighted equally in tiers. PBD was launched on Jun 13, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

